Zubeen Garg death case: Assam CM awaits viscera report by Oct 10, urges return of key suspects from Singapore

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the viscera examination report in the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death is expected by October 10 (Friday), with the complete findings likely to be available a day later. Sarma clarified that the police are thoroughly recording all witness statements, emphasizing that recent reports alleging poisoning originated from an accused’s claim and not from official police conclusions.

He stated, “The viscera examination report of Zubeen Garg will be available on October 10 (Friday), and we will know the details by October 11 (Saturday). The police's responsibility is to record every witness statement- positive or negative. These are not police statements but individual testimonies.”

Focus on returning key suspects from Singapore

The Chief Minister urged Assamese citizens to exert pressure on individuals currently in Singapore who were present during Zubeen Garg’s final yacht trip. He stressed that their cooperation is vital for the probe’s progress. “If those in Singapore do not return, we cannot complete the investigation,” he said.

Among those already in custody in Assam are festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and singer Amritprava Mahanta. However, several other key witnesses remain in Singapore, creating a major challenge for investigators.

Sarma noted that the CID has issued notices to members of the Assam Association in Singapore, asking them to appear before investigators by October 6, warning that any delay could hinder the investigation.

Allegations of poisoning and conspiracy

According to police documents, Zubeen’s bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that a conspiracy was planned to make the singer’s death appear accidental. He claimed that Garg was poisoned during the yacht trip, and that Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta “deliberately chose a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy.”

During a critical moment, Goswami further alleged, Sharma was heard shouting “Jabo de, jabo de” (let him go, let him go) while Garg was gasping for breath. However, Chief Minister Sarma cautioned the public against treating these statements as verified facts, reiterating that they stem from witness testimonies, not from official police findings.

Assam Police limited by jurisdiction

Sarma admitted that the Assam Police cannot conduct investigations in Singapore due to jurisdictional constraints. “Assam Police cannot go to Singapore, so it cannot take up the investigation there,” he explained. “Unless those who were present return, we will not be able to join the dots.”

He further urged public pressure through families of those Assamese nationals still abroad: “Their parents live here in Assam. We must request them to ensure their children return to cooperate with the probe.”

Judicial commission formed to oversee the probe

To ensure transparency and independence, the Assam government has constituted a one-man judicial commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court. The commission will monitor the CID’s ongoing investigation into Garg’s mysterious death.

“It is a completely independent body,” the CM said. “If the commission feels the investigation is going astray, it can be stricter with us. This is the first time in Assam that a sitting judge has been entrusted with such a responsibility.”

CM meets family, shares personal reflections

Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited Zubeen Garg’s family at their residence, describing it as a personal visit of condolence rather than an official meeting. “I spent about an hour with Zubeen’s father, wife, and sister. Garima was my junior in Cotton College, and I knew them both well. It was a time to share our grief, not to discuss the investigation,” he said.

The mysterious death of a cultural icon

Singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, known for his immense contribution to Assamese and Indian music, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming during the Northeast India Festival, organized by Shyamkanu Mahanta’s company.

Following his death, over 60 FIRs were filed across Assam, prompting the CID to open an extensive investigation into allegations of conspiracy and foul play. The upcoming viscera report and cooperation from key witnesses abroad are expected to be decisive in determining the true circumstances surrounding Garg's tragic passing.