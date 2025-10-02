Zubeen Garg death: Assam Police slaps murder charge on singer's manager, fest organiser Both individuals were taken into custody from Delhi on Wednesday and later brought to Assam. A local court has since ordered 14-day police custody for the duo.

Guwahati:

Assam Police have filed murder charges against Siddharth Sharma, the manager of popular singer Zubeen Garg and Shyamkanu Mahanta, a festival organiser, following the singer’s recent death in Singapore. Both individuals were taken into custody from Delhi on Wednesday and later brought to Assam. A local court has since ordered 14-day police custody for the duo.

According to Munna Prasad Gupta, Special Director General of Police (CID), the arrests were made based on initial findings and both men are currently being questioned by the investigation team.

"The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail. We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now," PTI quoted him as saying.

On Wednesday, the police announced that Sharma and Mahanta had been charged under multiple provisions of the BNS, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death due to negligence.

Zubeen died while swimming, not during scuba diving, says report

Media reports, cited by PTI, says Zubeen Garg died due to drowning while swimming near an island in Singapore. This contradicts earlier claims that he passed away during a scuba diving session.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared its preliminary findings and a copy of the autopsy report with the Indian High Commission after a formal request. The High Commission has confirmed to have received the documents. A source familiar with the matter stated that the report clearly identified drowning as the cause of death.

Garg, who hailed from Assam, was visiting Singapore to take part in events marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore. He was also attending the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism celebrations and the North East India Festival.

Zubeen's wife 'satisfied' over probe

Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who is currently in Jorhat for the 13th-day rituals of the Mangolik Karya following the singer's passing, expressed to reporters that she feels reassured now that the two individuals have been brought back to Assam.

She said that everyone is eager to understand what really happened during his final moments.

Garima conveyed her complete trust in the investigation team and expressed hope that the truth behind what transpired in Singapore would soon come to light. To uncover the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death in Singapore, the Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team comprising ten members.