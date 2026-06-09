Zojila Tunnel: All about Himalayan engineering marvel connecting Kashmir to Ladakh

New Delhi:

India is set to achieve a major infrastructure milestone as the excavation of the ambitious Zojila Tunnel reaches its final breakthrough stage. Once operational, the Zojila Tunnel will become the world's longest single-tube, bi-directional road tunnel at such a high altitude, transforming travel and transportation in one of India's most challenging regions. The Zojila Tunnel is a 13.15-kilometre-long road tunnel being built beneath the famous Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway.

The project connects Baltal near Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir with Meenamarg in the Drass region of Ladakh. Situated at an altitude of nearly 11,578 feet above sea level, the tunnel has been designed to provide uninterrupted, all-weather road connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, even during harsh winter months.

Why is the Zojila Tunnel so important?

For decades, the Zojila Pass has remained one of the most difficult mountain routes in India. Heavy snowfall, avalanches and blizzards force the pass to shut down every winter, often cutting off Ladakh from the rest of the country for several months.

The tunnel aims to end this annual disruption by ensuring that people, goods and essential supplies can move throughout the year without depending on weather conditions. For residents of Kargil, Drass and Leh, it promises easier access to healthcare, food supplies, education and transportation.

Travel time reduced significantly

One of the biggest benefits of the tunnel will be the reduction in travel time. Currently, travelling through the Zojila Pass can take around three hours under normal conditions and much longer during adverse weather. Once the tunnel becomes operational, the same journey is expected to take only about 15 minutes.

The project is expected to make travel safer, faster and more reliable for both civilians and commercial transport.

Packed with modern technology

The Zojila Tunnel is not just a road tunnel; it is being equipped with advanced safety and monitoring systems. Key features include:

CCTV surveillance throughout the tunnel

Modern ventilation systems

Emergency response infrastructure

Radio communication systems

Uninterrupted power supply

Advanced traffic monitoring mechanisms

To ensure safety, engineers have also built three massive vertical shafts for ventilation and emergency access. One of these shafts is the longest vertical tunnel shaft in India. The project extends far beyond the main tunnel. The entire corridor stretches over 30 kilometres and includes:

Approach roads

Additional tunnels

Snow galleries

Cut-and-cover structures

Major bridges

Safety infrastructure

Together, these facilities are designed to keep the route operational even during extreme weather conditions.

Built in one of the toughest terrains on Earth

Constructing the Zojila Tunnel has been a massive engineering challenge. Workers have battled temperatures that often drop below minus 20 degrees Celsius during winter. Construction teams have also faced multiple avalanche incidents over the years, while constantly dealing with difficult mountain geology.

Engineers had to adapt their excavation methods repeatedly because rock conditions changed dozens of times along the tunnel route. Despite these challenges, work continued through some of the harshest conditions found anywhere in the country.

The tunnel is expected to open new opportunities for tourism and economic growth across the region.

Tourist destinations such as Sonamarg, Kargil and Ladakh will become easier to access throughout the year. This could lead to increased visitor numbers, creating more business opportunities for hotels, transport operators, local shops and tourism-related services.

Improved connectivity is also expected to support trade and the smooth movement of goods between regions. The Srinagar-Leh highway is a crucial route for supplying India's military installations in Ladakh and other border areas.

With year-round road connectivity, the movement of troops, equipment and supplies will become faster and more dependable. This makes the tunnel not only an infrastructure project but also an important strategic asset for the country.

What happens after breakthrough?

The final breakthrough marks the completion of the excavation phase, but work on the project is not over yet.

Engineers will now focus on tunnel lining, electrical systems, ventilation equipment, safety installations and finishing work before the tunnel is opened to traffic. The project is currently targeted for completion by 2028.

Also Read: Zojila Tunnel, linking J&K with Ladakh, set to achieve a major milestone on June 9