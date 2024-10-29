Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
Zeeshan Siddique gets death threat, unknown caller demands ransom

The threatening call was made on Friday evening to Zeeshan Siddique's office landline. Sources indicate that the caller threatened to kill both Siddiqui and Khan while demanding a ransom.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 29, 2024 11:07 IST
Zeeshan Siddique
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Zeeshan Siddique gets death threat; an unknown caller demands ransom

Baba Siddiqui’s son and a member of the legislative assembly Zeeshan Siddique received a threatening phone call at his office in Bandra, Mumbai. An anonymous caller reportedly threatened Siddique and Bollywood actor Salman Khan for money. Bandra police arrested a 20-year-old suspect, identified as Gurfan, from Noida. Authorities are investigating the incident further.

Legal action taken

Following the incident, staff members lodged a complaint, leading to a case being registered against an unidentified person at the Nirmal Nagar police station.

Arrest of suspect

Police arrested Gurfan, 20, from Noida. So far, the investigation has not shown any links to criminal gangs.

 

