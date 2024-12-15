Zakir Hussain, Tabla maestro, dies in US at 73 after diagnosed with heart ailments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Zakir Hussain.

Zakir Hussain dies: Zakir Hussain, Tabla maestro, passed away after being diagnosed with serious heart issues on December 15. He was earlier admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia confirmed.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted on X about the demise of Hussain.

The percussionist, one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. The 73-year-old US-based musician, who has taken the tabla to the global stage, had been having blood pressure issues, added Hussain's manager Nirmala Bachani.

"He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart-related problem for the last two weeks," Bachani said.

"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia told media.

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain has followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a marquee name in India and across the world. In his career spanning six decades, the musician has worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

As concern mounted over Hussain’s health, senior broadcast journalist Pervaiz Alam also took to X to share the news, citing the musician’s brother-in-law Ayub Aulia.

"Ustad Zakir Hussain, Tabla player, percussionist, composer, former actor and the son of legendary Tabla player, Ustad Allah Rakha is not well. He’s being treated for serious ailments in a San Francisco hospital, USA, informed his brother-in-law, Ayub Aulia in a phone call with me. Aulia sahab, based in London, has requested Zakir’s followers to pray for his speedy recovery," he wrote in a post.