Zakir Hussain, tabla maestro, dies: A complete 'wah ustad wah' journey of India's Padma Vibhushan

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, passed away in the United States on December 15, 2024, after being diagnosed with serious heart issues. He had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in San Francisco, where his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia confirmed the news. Hussain, one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, was 73 years old at the time of his passing. He had been experiencing blood pressure issues, as shared by his manager, Nirmala Bachani.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, Ustad Zakir Hussain was a living legend whose unparalleled mastery of the tabla brought the instrument to global prominence. As the eldest son of the renowned tabla virtuoso Allah Rakha, Hussain was immersed in a musical environment from a young age. Under the strict guidance of his father, he demonstrated exceptional talent early on. By the age of seven, Hussain was already performing in public, and by twelve, he began touring internationally, marking the start of a remarkable career that would span over six decades.

A career beyond boundaries

Zakir Hussain’s contribution to the world of music is unparalleled, and his career has transcended the boundaries of classical Indian music. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest tabla players in the world. Over the years, he has collaborated with some of the most celebrated musicians, not only from India but also from the global music community. His collaboration with legendary guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram in the 1970s formed the groundbreaking fusion group Shakti. This ensemble fused Indian classical music with jazz, creating a new musical genre that left an indelible mark on the world of contemporary music.

His musical career is a testimony to his versatility and his deep understanding of rhythm, melody, and culture. He has worked with renowned artists such as George Harrison, Ravi Shankar, and Van Morrison, and even performed on the albums of the Grateful Dead and Earth, Wind & Fire. His album Planet Drum, created with Mickey Hart in 1991, won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best World Music Album, solidifying his position as a global ambassador for Indian music. He would go on to win several Grammy Awards throughout his career, including multiple wins at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024.

Honours and recognition

Hussain’s contribution to music has been acknowledged with numerous prestigious awards. In India, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023, the highest civilian honours the country bestows upon its citizens. These accolades reflect his remarkable achievements in the realm of classical music, not only in India but also on the global stage.

In addition to his prestigious Padma awards, Zakir Hussain was honored with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990, the National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellowship in 1999, and multiple Grammy Awards, cementing his status as one of the most influential and respected musicians of his generation. His 2009 Grammy win for Global Drum Project (a collaboration with Mickey Hart) showcased his innovative approach to music, blending diverse rhythms and sounds from around the world. In 2023, he was further recognized by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's highest civilian honor. Throughout his illustrious career, Hussain collaborated with legendary musicians such as The Beatles, John McLaughlin, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ravi Shankar, and many others.

The maestro’s sound

What sets Hussain apart from his contemporaries is not just his virtuosity on the tabla but also his ability to innovate while preserving tradition. Hussain has always emphasized the importance of staying true to the classical foundations of Indian music while simultaneously embracing global influences. This philosophy has allowed him to merge the complex rhythms of Indian classical music with Western genres like jazz and rock, bringing a fresh perspective to the tabla.

He has spoken often about the role of a tabla player in a performance, likening it to that of a psychiatrist, intuitively responding to the mood and intentions of other musicians. His ability to collaborate seamlessly with artists from various musical traditions and genres is a hallmark of his artistry.

Contributions to film and music

Zakir Hussain has also made significant contributions to the world of cinema. He composed music for several films, including the critically acclaimed Vanaprastham, which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999. He has also acted in and contributed to the soundtracks of films such as Heat and Dust (1983), Little Buddha (1993), and Apocalypse Now (1979). His involvement in films goes beyond performance; he has composed soundtracks, acted as an Indian music advisor, and collaborated with filmmakers to bring the rich textures of Indian classical music to the global film industry.

A life dedicated to music and education

Throughout his illustrious career, Hussain has remained deeply connected to his roots, both as a performer and as a teacher. He has mentored a new generation of tabla players and musicians, imparting his knowledge and passion for music through various masterclasses and workshops. Hussain has also taught at prestigious institutions such as Stanford University and Princeton, where he served as an Old Dominion Fellow in 2005-2006. His influence as an educator has been just as profound as his impact as a performer.

In 2016, Hussain was invited by President Barack Obama to perform at the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert at the White House, a testament to his international recognition and the esteem in which he is held by musicians around the world.

Personal life and legacy

Hussain’s personal life reflects the same dedication to excellence that he brings to his music. He married Kathak dancer Antonia Minnecola, who is also his manager. Together, they have two daughters, Anisa and Isabella, both of whom are involved in the arts. Hussain’s family continues to play an integral role in his musical journey.

Despite his global fame and success, Zakir Hussain has remained grounded in his love for Indian classical music. He has always believed that music should be the central focus of any performance and does not perform at private gatherings or weddings, preferring instead to share his art in settings where music is the sole purpose of the event.

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s journey from a young tabla prodigy to a global icon is a testament to his extraordinary talent, relentless dedication, and unwavering commitment to preserving and evolving the rich tradition of Indian classical music. His work continues to inspire and influence musicians worldwide, and his legacy is etched in the hearts of all who have experienced his music. As a musician, educator, and cultural ambassador, Zakir Hussain has set the bar for excellence in music, leaving behind a legacy that will resonate for generations to come.

Throughout his life, Zakir Hussain played a pivotal role in bringing Indian classical music to the world stage, blending tradition with innovation and leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.