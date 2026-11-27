New Delhi:

The Centre's renewed efforts to push the delimitation exercise have received a significant response from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has indicated its willingness to support the proposed legislation, subject to safeguards for regional balance. According to news agency ANI, citing party sources, the YSRCP is prepared to back the Delimitation Bill if it is introduced in Parliament, provided the proposed exercise ensures a fair balance between different regions. This comes a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued an official statement noting that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30.

"The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026," the release said.

Parliament Session from November 30: What's on the agenda

The Lok Sabha session will begin on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha session is scheduled to commence on December 2. The proceedings are expected to continue until December 3.

The government is keen to get the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill passed during this period. Sources indicate that the Centre believes it has secured the necessary numbers to push the proposed legislation through Parliament.

One of the major proposals under consideration is to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats. Of these, 815 seats could be allocated to states, while the remaining 35 would be reserved for Union Territories.

New delimitation formula to address concerns of southern states

The proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha has triggered considerable discussion, particularly over the representation of southern states. To address these concerns, the Centre is reportedly considering a formula under which the number of Lok Sabha seats could be increased by up to 50 per cent across all states.

Under the proposed arrangement, the existing proportion of seats among states, based on the 1971 Census, would remain unchanged even after the overall strength of the Lok Sabha is increased.

The formula is aimed at allowing an expansion of parliamentary representation without disturbing the existing relative share of individual states. This could help address apprehensions among southern states about losing their political influence in Parliament during the delimitation exercise. According to sources, the revised proposal may receive the Union Cabinet's approval at Friday's meeting. Once cleared, the government is expected to introduce the Bill in Parliament during the upcoming session.

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