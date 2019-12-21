Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
YSRCP MP kisses policeman’s shoe, in counter to Diwakar Reddy's remarks | WATCH

In a strong response to former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy's derogatory remarks on police department,YSR Congress Party Hindupuram MP Gorantla Madhav cleaned  and kissed the shoes of police in front of entire media on Friday.

Hyderabad Published on: December 21, 2019 12:20 IST
Protesting against the remarks made towards police by TDP’s JC Diwakar Reddy, YSR Congress party MP Gorantla Madhav cleaned and kissed a pair of police boots in Anantapur on Friday. Reddy, reportedly, had earlier said “The police force is dancing to the tunes of YSRC functionaries even at the village level. Mark my words, if TDP comes back to power, we will bring such police who will lick our boots.”

Madhav, representing Hindupur parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, said that he would resign from his MP seat and join the police department - if permitted by the party high command - to teach a fitting lesson to the TDP leader.

A police officer himself, Madhav said it was unfortunate on the part of Reddy to insult the police forces which toiled day and night to protect the law and order and safeguard the integrity of the country.

Addressing a press conference, the YSRCP leader also added that due to the arrogance of Telugu Desam Party leaders, the people of Andhra Pradesh taught JC and other TDP leaders a strong lesson by not voting for them, for which they faced a disastrous failure in the 2019 assembly elections.

Madhav later demanded a public apology from Reddy and asked him to refrain from passng such callous comments.

