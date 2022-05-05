Friday, May 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot
  • Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 3-month jail in 2017 case of taking out Azadi march
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. YouTuber Shyam Rangeela joins AAP's Rajasthan fold

YouTuber Shyam Rangeela joins AAP's Rajasthan fold

After making a comedian, Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday welcomed well-known YouTuber Shyam Rangeela to the AAP's Rajasthan fold.

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2022 23:59 IST
Shyam Rangeela met Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. 
Image Source : TWITTER @AAP

Shyam Rangeela met Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. 

After a landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now ready to make its foundation strong in Rajasthan. After making a comedian, Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, AAP on Thursday welcomed well-known YouTuber Shyam Rangeela to the AAP's Rajasthan fold. 

Later on Thursday, the Twitter page of AAP confirmed with a post, which said: "Famous comedian @ShyamRangeela of Rajasthan joins AAP. Shyam Rangeela ji has been bringing smiles on the sad faces of people with his sarcasm. Now, along with art, he will awaken the light of education and health revolution in association with the Aam Aadmi Party, which does 'politics of work' in the country." 

The picture along with a tweet had both Shyam Rangeela and Arvind Kejriwal. Shyam Rangeela, too, posted a picture and wrote: "Rajasthan also needs 'politics of work', and we are with 'politics of work' and AAP."

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News