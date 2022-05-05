YouTuber Shyam Rangeela joins AAP's Rajasthan fold

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @AAP Shyam Rangeela met Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

After a landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now ready to make its foundation strong in Rajasthan. After making a comedian, Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, AAP on Thursday welcomed well-known YouTuber Shyam Rangeela to the AAP's Rajasthan fold.

Later on Thursday, the Twitter page of AAP confirmed with a post, which said: "Famous comedian @ShyamRangeela of Rajasthan joins AAP. Shyam Rangeela ji has been bringing smiles on the sad faces of people with his sarcasm. Now, along with art, he will awaken the light of education and health revolution in association with the Aam Aadmi Party, which does 'politics of work' in the country."

The picture along with a tweet had both Shyam Rangeela and Arvind Kejriwal. Shyam Rangeela, too, posted a picture and wrote: "Rajasthan also needs 'politics of work', and we are with 'politics of work' and AAP."

