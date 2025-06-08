YouTuber Manish Kashyap quits BJP, says he wants to 'fight for Bihar and Biharis' Kashyap made the announcement during a Facebook Live session on Saturday night, stating that he no longer felt he could serve the people effectively while being part of the party.

New Delhi:

YouTuber Manish Kashyap has announced his decision to part ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He made the announcement during a Facebook Live session on Saturday night, stating that he no longer felt he could serve the people effectively while being part of the party.

Kashyap had officially joined the BJP on April 25, 2024, amid speculation about his political ambitions. However, his association with the party appears to have been short-lived.

"I want to fight for Bihar and Biharis. I feel that staying in the party, I won’t be able to raise people’s voices effectively. That’s why I’ve made this decision," the YouTuber said. Kashyap during the live session, appealed to his followers for suggestions on where he should contest the upcoming elections.

Fallout after PMCH incident?

The decision comes just days after an alleged incident at Patna’s PMCH Hospital, where Kashyap was reportedly assaulted by doctors. Following the episode, he had expressed disappointment with the BJP for not supporting him, a grievance he had been voicing publicly over the past few days.

Kashyap’s sudden exit from the BJP adds a new twist to the evolving political narrative in Bihar, especially with the 2025 state elections and 2026 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon. His next move, particularly whether he will contest independently or join another party, remains to be seen.