YouTuber arrested by Haryana Police on charges of 'spying' for Pakistan’s ISI in Palwal Last week, Palwal police arrested Taufiq on charges of spying for Pakistan, and during his interrogation, he revealed Wasim Akram’s involvement, leading to Akram’s arrest. Investigations further showed that Akram had first established contact with a Pakistani agent named Danish in 2021.

Palwal:

Haryana Police have arrested a YouTuber from Palwal district on allegations of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and passing on sensitive information. The arrest comes just days after another man was detained in the same district on similar charges, pointing to a wider espionage network.

Arrest and identity of accused

The accused has been identified as Wasim Akram, a resident of Kot village in Palwal’s Hathin subdivision. He ran a YouTube channel that primarily focused on the history and culture of Mewat and often assisted his father in running a local hospital.

According to officials, Akram was apprehended by Palwal CIA under the supervision of PSI Deepak Gulia following leads provided by another arrested accused, Taufiq of Alimev village, who was taken into custody on September 26 in connection with the same case.

Alleged links with Pakistani officials

Investigations suggest that Akram came in contact with Pakistani High Commission staff, including a man identified as Danish, in 2021 while applying for a visa to visit Pakistan. Since then, he allegedly remained in communication with handlers via WhatsApp and other internet-based calling apps.

Police said that Akram not only exchanged sensitive information but also supplied a SIM card during one of his visits to Delhi. For nearly four years, he is suspected to have stayed in regular touch with ISI contacts.

Digital evidence and recovery efforts

During the search of Akram’s phone, police found multiple incriminating WhatsApp chats, some of which had been deleted. Cyber forensic experts are now working to recover the erased messages to trace the flow of information and determine what sensitive details might have been shared with Pakistani operatives.

Family’s defence

Akram’s family has denied that he ever travelled to Pakistan, maintaining that he only helped his father’s medical facility and ran his YouTube channel on local history. However, police assert that interrogation and digital footprints suggest strong cross-border links.

Links to previous arrest

The arrest of Akram follows the detention of Taufiq, another Palwal resident accused of sending sensitive intelligence to Pakistan since 2022. Police said that during his questioning, Taufiq revealed Akram’s role in the network, leading to the subsequent arrest. Both Akram and Taufiq are now facing charges of sedition and offences under national security laws. They have been remanded in police custody for further interrogation.

Authorities step in

Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla has directed the Palwal Crime Branch and allied units to probe the matter in depth. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also joined hands with the local police to assist in the investigation. Officials have indicated that more arrests may follow as the probe expands.