Youths hold birthday celebration, disobey all COVID-19 guidelines | WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER/ NIRNAY KAPOOR Youths hold birthday celebration, disobeys all COVID-19 guidelines | WATCH

A bunch of youngsters held a birthday celebration throwing all the coronavirus guidelines to the wind. The incident took place in Mahisagar district's Virpur. In the video, a man could be seen cutting cakes with a sword during the birthday party. Nobody is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday while the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage