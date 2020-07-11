Youths hold birthday celebration, disobey all COVID-19 guidelines | WATCH

Saturday, July 11, 2020
     
A bunch of youngsters held a birthday celebration throwing all the coronavirus guidelines to the wind. The incident took place in Mahisagar district's Virpur. 

Nirnay Kapoor Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor
New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2020 13:25 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/ NIRNAY KAPOOR

A bunch of youngsters held a birthday celebration throwing all the coronavirus guidelines to the wind. The incident took place in Mahisagar district's Virpur. In the video, a man could be seen cutting cakes with a sword during the birthday party. Nobody is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. 

Meanwhile, with a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to health ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday while the death toll climbed to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the updated data at 8 am showed. 

