Youth gunned down outside Chandigarh gym in broad daylight, second firing case in 24 hours | VIDEO

Chandigarh:

Panic erupted in Chandigarh's Sector 9 on Wednesday (March 18) when gunfire rang out outside a local gym, leaving a young man critically wounded and later dead from bullet injuries. The victim was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) for advanced care, but succumbed en route or upon arrival. This brazen daylight attack, the second firing incident in 24 hours following an assault on Punjab University SOPU president, has heightened security fears in the bustling urban hub.

Gym parking turns deadly in broad daylight

Eyewitnesses reported shots fired in the gym's parking area, targeting the youth as he exited the facility. Unidentified assailants unleashed a rapid volley, striking him multiple times and causing chaos as bystanders fled in terror. The high-profile Sector 9 location- dotted with institutions, offices and hospitals- amplifies the shock, transforming a routine workout spot into a crime scene and prompting questions over brazen gangsterism infiltrating secure zones.

Second shooting case in 24 hours sparks alarm

This tragedy follows closely on an attack Tuesday (March17) targeting the SOPU president at Punjab University, signalling a disturbing surge in gun violence within Chandigarh. Police swiftly cordoned the area, deploying forensic teams to scour for shell casings, CCTV footage and witness accounts. While motives remain unclear- ranging from personal rivalry to gang disputes- authorities have launched a manhunt, vowing swift arrests to restore public confidence.