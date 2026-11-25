A controversy over social media posts featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached the Delhi High Court, with the Indian Youth Congress accusing Meta Platforms of automatically blocking content containing his name or photographs. The organisation has alleged that posts shared by Congress workers are being restricted in India simply because they feature Rahul Gandhi or mention him.

Manu Jain, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and head of its social media department, has filed a petition against Meta, which also manages the organisation's official Instagram account. The petition refers to several notices received by Congress workers between September 29 and November 23, informing them that their posts could not be viewed in India.

Rahul Gandhi's name and photos allegedly trigger Instagram post blocks

According to the petition, several types of posts shared by Congress workers were blocked, including a wedding invitation addressed to Rahul Gandhi, birthday wishes for party workers, a tribute to a former Prime Minister, photographs of workers with Rahul Gandhi and posts about his speech at the University of Chicago.

The petitioner has alleged that these posts had one common element: they either mentioned Rahul Gandhi by name or featured his photographs. The petition claims this points to an automated content-blocking mechanism that flags posts using his name and images as keywords.

Meta allegedly gave no explanation for blocking Congress workers' posts

Jain has alleged that Meta did not provide any order, notice or explanation for restricting the posts. The petition also points out that some content was blocked several months after it had originally been published.

In one instance, a post relating to Rahul Gandhi's speech at the University of Chicago was restored on the same day it was blocked, the petition claims.

The petitioner has questioned why such content was restricted in the first place and what specific rules or instructions were used to flag it.

Youth Congress questions legal basis of Meta's content restrictions

The petition argues that the alleged blocking mechanism goes beyond the powers granted to the Central Government under the law. It also claims that such restrictions interfere with people's right to speak freely and express their views.

The Youth Congress has approached the Delhi High Court seeking answers from both the Centre and Meta. It wants them to disclose the orders issued to block posts related to Rahul Gandhi, along with the specific keywords used to identify and restrict the content.

The petition thus raises questions about the basis on which political content is being restricted on social media platforms and whether posts mentioning a political leader's name or featuring their photographs are being automatically flagged.

ALSO READ:

Youth Congress workers vandalise Meta's Hyderabad office, issue ultimatum; BJP calls 'party of goons'