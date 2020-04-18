Image Source : AP Young COVID-19 'warrior' to facilitate Punjab's first plasma therapy

In a first-of-its-kind clinical use of convalescent plasma therapy in Punjab, doctors on Saturday will try to cure a COVID-19 patient by using plasma of another cured young volunteer patient. Government doctors are supporting the medical team of S.P.S. Hospital in Ludhiana that has decided to go for plasma therapy, or immunoglobulin therapy for Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli, who was diagnosed coronavirus positive.

"District administration Mohali is dispatching one young fully recovered/cured COVID patient to SPS/Apollo Hospital Ludhiana," Special Chief Secretary K.B.S. Sidhu, who is in-charge to monitor state-wide coronavirus cases, informed in a tweet.

His plasma may be used to try and cure the other COVID-19 positive patients by plasma therapy, he said.

"If he is IgG positive, only then it will be helpful," Sidhu said.

Replying to Sidhu's tweet, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said the cured patient is IgG positive.

IgG is a class of immunoglobulins, including the most common antibodies, circulating in the blood that facilitate the phagocytic destruction of microorganisms foreign to the body.

At this, Sidhu said: "The young volunteer is on his way to Ludhiana to participate in and facilitate the plasma therapy."

India's apex health research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has already given nod to start it all across the country.

A decision to go ahead for plasma therapy was taken by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh a day earlier while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The family of the police officer, who is admitted in Ludhiana's Apollo hospital, has given permission for the therapy, for which the state is coordinating with potential plasma donors.

The latest technology will be used in the therapy, which is being arranged by the state's health advisor and former PGI-Chandigarh Director K.K. Talwar.

On Talwar's request, former Head of PGI's Department, Blood Transfusion Department Neelam Marwaha has agreed to guide the efforts for plasma therapy, a government spokesperson said.

Three persons who had come in contact with Kohli have also tested positive.

They are his wife, Palak Kohli and personal staff Prabhjot Singh and Arshpreet Grewal.

