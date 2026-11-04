'You're dialling the wrong number, this is the season for protest': CJI quips at petitioner on quota plea

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday delivered a light-hearted, witty response to a petitioner seeking rotation of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), suggesting that they should take it to the streets rather than the judiciary.

"You are dialling the wrong number. This is a good season for protests and slogan-shouting. You can also do that," the CJI remarked during the hearing before the Supreme Court.

The apex court suggested that the matter falls within the domain of the legislature and constitutional authorities and cannot be resolved through a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

What CJI said

During the hearing on the plea seeking rotation of SC/ST-reserved constituencies, CJI Kant urged the petitioner to raise the issue with elected representatives.

"Gather some courage, raise your voice and say that the time has come for the legislature to take some steps in this direction," he said.

The bench indicated that decisions concerning the rotation of reserved constituencies primarily involve legislative and constitutional processes, limiting the scope for judicial intervention.

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi subsequently dismissed the petition challenging the continuation of SC/ST-reserved constituencies without rotation.

The petitioner argued that several constituencies had remained reserved since 1972 and that the absence of rotation had allowed members of the same families to contest elections repeatedly.

Citing recommendations in the Delimitation Commission’s 2008 report, the petition sought periodic rotation of reserved constituencies.

The petitioner contended that keeping constituencies reserved for the same community for decades restricts voters’ choices and diminishes the significance of their voting rights.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the reservation of electoral constituencies is a matter that should be considered by constitutional authorities and the legislature.

Responding to the argument that voters have limited choices in constituencies that remain reserved for long periods, the judge said their right to vote had not been taken away.

"Options may be limited, but your right to vote remains," Justice Bagchi told the petitioner's counsel.

The judge further explained that the court could strike down a provision if it found clear arbitrariness or modify its interpretation where legally justified. However, it could not rewrite constitutional provisions to introduce a rotation mechanism.

"We cannot act as a third House of Parliament," Justice Bagchi said.

Court suggests taking the issue to elected representatives

The bench suggested that voters could raise the matter with their elected representatives and make rotation of reserved constituencies an electoral demand.

The CJI indicated that voters could even tell their representatives that they would withhold their support unless changes were made to the delimitation and reservation framework.

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