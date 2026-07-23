'You harmed the future of youth the most': Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy, accusing the government of damaging the future of the country's youth.

The Congress leader's remarks came after PM Modi announced that the Centre will set up fast-track courts to ensure punishment for culprits, saying that the welfare and future of young people was the government's top priority and warned that those attempting to damage their future would not be spared.

'You allowed capture and destruction of education system'

In a post on X, the Congress leader alleged that the education system had been "captured and destroyed" and accused the government of protecting those responsible. "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it," said Rahul Gandhi.

Listing the students' demands, Rahul Gandhi called for:

Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. Apologise to the students. Take action against those who assaulted them.

PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak offenders

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said the welfare and interest of the country's youth is the top priority of the government and anyone trying to harm their future will not be spared.

Amid continuing protests by youths over the NEET paper leak, the Prime Minister also said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He said he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps on the issue of paper leaks. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the PM said.

The agitation, which began on June 20, is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for families of students who allegedly committed suicide due to the paper leak.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, on Wednesday said he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no punitive action or FIRs would be initiated against the students and youth who participated in the protest.

He is admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being shifted there from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.