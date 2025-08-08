'You are like Krishna for me': Woman ties saree strip as 'Rakhi' to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dharali | Video Uttarakhand: Dhangauri Barauliya, hailing from Ahmedabad, had travelled with her family to undertake the revered Gangotri pilgrimage. But on August 5, Dharali was suddenly hit by a devastating disaster.

Uttarkashi:

Amid the devastation of a natural disaster in the small Himalayan town of Uttarakhand's Dharali, an emotional and unforgettable moment unfolded during Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's inspection of the affected areas. A simple act by a woman survivor turned into a touching symbol of gratitude, trust, and the timeless bond between a brother and sister.

A journey halted by calamity

Dhangauri Barauliya, a resident of Ishanpur in Ahmedabad, had come with her family for the sacred Gangotri pilgrimage. On August 5 (Tuesday), a sudden disaster struck Dharali. Torrential waters and landslide debris blocked all routes, leaving the family stranded in an unfamiliar land, hundreds of kilometres from home. Fear and uncertainty loomed large as destruction surrounded the area.

Rescue amid the ruins

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, relief and rescue operations commenced at a rapid pace, despite the challenging terrain. Rescuers worked tirelessly to evacuate Dhangauri and her family to safety. For the first time since the calamity struck, those trapped allowed relief to replace the terror in their eyes.

An emotional 'Rakshabandhan'

Three days later, as the Chief Minister continued his on-ground inspection of the affected areas, Dhangauri approached him with tears in her eyes, not of fear, but of gratitude. In a spontaneous gesture, she tore the border of her saree and tied it around Dhami's wrist as a rakhi.

While tying it, she said with deep emotion, "For me, you are like Lord Krishna – protecting not just me, but all the mothers and sisters here like a true brother. You have been with us for three days, ensuring our safety and looking after our needs."

A promise beyond formality

This was no ornamental thread; it held within it the trust, affection, and heartfelt prayer of a sister. Holding her hand, CM Dhami assured her that as a brother, he would always stand with the disaster-affected sisters and ensure all possible support from the state government.

A scene to remember

In the harsh, debris-strewn landscape of Dharali, this soulful Rakshabandhan moment moved everyone present to tears. In the middle of destruction emerged one of the purest images of humanity – a bond not formed by blood, but by heart, compassion, and shared struggle.