Yogita Bhayana, AANA demand two-day special Parliament session on women's safety

New Delhi:

People Against Rapes in India founder Yogita Bhayana, along with AANA (Adhikar Abhi, Nyay Abhi) called for an immediate two-day special session of Parliament to discuss critical issues concerning women’s safety in India.

The demand followed consultations conducted by Bhayana with students of Delhi University and students from various states. During these consultations, young women and students shared their experiences, concerns and suggestions related to safety in educational institutions, public spaces, workplaces, digital platforms and the wider social environment.

The concerns raised during the consultations were presented alongside recommendations based on PARI's seven years of sustained advocacy and its grassroots work with survivors, children, educational institutions, workplaces and communities.

What did Yogita Bhayana say?

Addressing the press conference, Yogita Bhayana said women's safety cannot be limited to responding to incidents of violence after they occur. She stressed the need for a dedicated national parliamentary discussion covering prevention, accountability, effective implementation of laws and policies, and systemic gaps affecting women's safety.

The demand calls for a focused two-day discussion in Parliament on women’s safety, incorporating issues raised by young citizens, survivor-support organisations, civil society and other stakeholders.

The initiative seeks to shift the focus from responding to incidents to prevention, from individual cases to systemic reforms, and from awareness to measurable accountability.

Letter of Demand presented at press conference

Through a Letter of Demand presented at the press conference, the organisations urged the concerned authorities and Parliament to consider and initiate the necessary steps, through appropriate constitutional and parliamentary procedures, towards holding a two-day special session on women’s safety.

Yogita Bhayana and AANA clarified that this demand is not limited to merely holding another discussion; rather, the objective is to ensure concrete recommendations, accountability mechanisms, and effective, actionable measures through a time-bound national dialogue.

The demand is clear: Two days. One national dialogue. Immediate action for women's safety.