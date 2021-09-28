Dhingra resigns as Punjab General Secy, third Congress leader to quit in support for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : @DHINGRAYOGINDER Yoginder Pal Dhingra resigns as PPCC General Secretary in support for Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After Razia Sultana, Yoginder Pal Dhingra resigned as General Secretary of Punjab Congress 'in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu' who stepped down earlier today as party's state unit chief.

Dhingra's resignation has come hours after Punjab cabinet minister Razia Sultana also resigned from the post in support for Sidhu saying he is a man of principles and fighting for Punjab and Punjabiyat.

The Punjab Congress now seems to be in a messed up situation as developments in the party take a dramatic turn.

First, it was former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who resigned as CM, then Navjot Singh Sidhu who was reportedly upset with new CM Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet selection quitted as party's state unit chief. Then came Razia Sultana who tendered her resignation in solidarity with Sidhu and now Dhingra.

Although Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted, sources say the high command has asked the state leadership to resolve the matter at their own level first.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has urged the high command to address Sidhu's grievances. Speaking to reporters, Khaira said, "He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had taken a stand against corruption in Punjab... if his suggestions are not paid heed to, he would not want to be a speechless president. We urge him to withdraw the resignation & request the high command to redress his grievances."

