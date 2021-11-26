'BJP doesn't differentiate daughters as Hindu or Muslim': Yogi as he blesses couples in mass marriage event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended a mass marriage event in Ayodhya organized by the Labor Department and blessed the couples of five districts.

Over 3915 couples tied the knot during the event, and the Chief Minister blessed the couples.

Announcing that the state government would provide Rs 75,000 to each of the bride's families, Yogi said, "BJP doesn't differentiate our daughters as Hindu or Muslim."

Uttar Pradesh CM also lashed out at the opposition for trying to politicize the event. Out of the couples that wedded, 216 were Muslims.

