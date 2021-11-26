Saturday, November 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'BJP doesn't differentiate daughters as Hindu or Muslim': Yogi as he blesses couples in mass marriage event

'BJP doesn't differentiate daughters as Hindu or Muslim': Yogi as he blesses couples in mass marriage event

Over 3915 couples tied the knot during the event, in which 216 were Muslims. Blessing the couples, Yogi lashed out at the opposition for trying to politicize the event.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Ayodhya Published on: November 26, 2021 23:26 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended a mass marriage event in Ayodhya organized by the Labor Department and blessed the couples of five districts. 

Over 3915 couples tied the knot during the event, and the Chief Minister blessed the couples.

Announcing that the state government would provide Rs 75,000 to each of the bride's families, Yogi said, "BJP doesn't differentiate our daughters as Hindu or Muslim."

Uttar Pradesh CM also lashed out at the opposition for trying to politicize the event. Out of the couples that wedded, 216 were Muslims. 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News