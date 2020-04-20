On coronavirus duty, Yogi Adityanath to skip father's funeral

CM Yogi Adityanath won't attend father's funeral

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose father Anand Sigh Bisht, died on Monday, will not be attending his funeral. The Chief Minister has taken this decision amid the coronavirus fight that the state is fighting to contain the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Adityanath has also asked his family not to populate and keep a minimum gathering of people at the funeral.

CM Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi on March 15 and was in critical condition. As per reports, his father was having liver-related issues, was shifted to ICU and kept on the ventilator. He died on Monday at around 10:44 am.

"Honourable CM's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement. Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, sources at the hospital said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the death of Adityanath's father.

