Possibility of terror attack on Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath temple, Intelligence agencies alert UP Police

Yogi Adityanath/File Image

There could be a possibility of a terror attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, intelligence agencies have revealed. The Uttar Pradesh Police has been further alerted on the possible attack. According to the intel input, Adityanath could be attacked at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. There is a possibility of the attacker entering the temple in the guise of a journalist.

The security of the Gorakhnath temple has been tightened following the intelligence input. Sources said that the Gorakhpur police have been asked to prepare fresh photo identity cards of local journalists after proper scrutiny of their credentials.

Yogi Adityanath is known to maintain a distance from journalists in Lucknow but is easily accessible to the media in Gorakhpur. He also meets local people in the 'janata darbar' that he holds in the temple during his visits to Gorakhpur.

(With IANS inputs)