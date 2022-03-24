Thursday, March 24, 2022
     
  Yogi Adityanath swearing-in ceremony today: Cabinet probables, guest list - All you need to know

Yogi Adityanath swearing-in ceremony today: Cabinet probables, guest list - All you need to know

Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2022 22:06 IST
Yogi Adityanath, BJP legislature party,Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Baby Rani Maury
Image Source : PTI

BJP Mahila Morcha workers celebrate after Yogi Adityanath was elected as leader of BJP Legislature Party, at Assi Ghat in Varanasi. 

 

Highlights

  • Yogi was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in UP
  • Yogi's swearing-in ceremony will be attended by PM Modi, top BJP leaders and leading industrialists
  • The new Yogi cabinet may have around two dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS

Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, leading industrialists and seers will participate in the mega ceremony in which Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term.

Here's all you need to know 

  1. The ceremony will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states. 
  2. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited.
  3. Roads leading to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the venue for the event, have been decorated with lights. 
  4. Cut-outs of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Adityanath have been put up along the road.
  5. The other prominent personalities who will turn up for the event are yoga guru Baba Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher. 
  6. More than 150 vertical gardens and over 5,000 flower pots have been put up on Shaheed Path and its service lane that will bring hundreds of VIP dignitaries and other guests to Ekana Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath government 
  7. The venue has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people
  8. The new cabinet may have around two dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. 
  9. Some cabinet ministers may also be given MoS status as additional charge
  10. According to reports, just like the previous term, there will be two deputy CMs

