PM's mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' made impact despite opposition propaganda: CM-designate Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@MYOGIADITYANATH Yogi Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislative party

Highlights Yogi Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislative party

Meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PM Modi, top BJP leaders, leading industrialists will attend Yogi's swearing-in ceremony

Yogi Adityanath has been formally elected as the leader of the legislature party at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow on Thursday.

The meeting which took place at Lok Bhawan was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been nominated as an observer for Uttar Pradesh and co-observer and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das.

After being elected as the leader, Yogi Adityanath will meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake his claim to form the government in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Gomti Nagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, leading industrialists and seers will participate in the mega ceremony in which Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term.

According to reports, just like the previous term, there will be two deputy CMs. Moreover, the new cabinet may have around two dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. Also, some cabinet ministers may also be given MoS status as additional charge.

The BJP and its allies have won 273 seats out of 403 in the Vidhan Sabha. The party has set a record as after a gap of 37 years the BJP will form the government for the second consecutive term. Besides, Yogi Adityanath has also set a personal record of being the only chief minister to win an election and enjoy a second consecutive term.

A five-time MP from Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath has been elected for the first from Gorakhpur (Sadar) seat in the just concluded Assembly polls in the state. He was elected to the state legislative council on September 8, 2017 after he became chief minister.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: PM, Mukesh Ambani, The Kashmir Files star cast, seers to attend event

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: 2 dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. How Yogi cabinet 2.0 may look like

Latest India News