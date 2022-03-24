Yogi Adityanath swearing-in ceremony: 2 dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. How Yogi cabinet 2.0 may look like

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath for his second term on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath is all set to take oath for his second term tomorrow (Friday, March 25). Ahead of the swearing-in, preparations are in full swing in Lucknow which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and CMs of BJP rules states.

BJP won Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with a thumping majority, becoming the only party to retain power in the state in over 30 years. Ahead of the swearing-in, a lot is being talked about who all will be part of Yogi Cabinet 2.0.

According to reports, just like the previous term, there will be two deputy CMs. Moreover, the new cabinet may have around two dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. Also, some cabinet ministers may also be given MoS status as additional charge.

The swearing-in will be held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

On Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath met BJP National President JP Nadda and discussed about government formation in the state.

A meeting will also be held in Lucknow today comprising of newly elected BJP MLAs to choose their legislative party leader.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the party observer for the process of government formation in the state. Along with Amit Shah, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das will also be present in this meeting.

