Yogi Adityanath swearing-in tomorrow: BJP may stick to two Deputy CMs formula, say sources

Firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a record second straight term on Friday. Sources said that as many as 45 ministers will take oath along with Adityanath.

Sources said that Adityanath is likely to get two Deputy Chief Ministers this time as well to help him run the government smoothly. During his first term, Keshav Prasad Maurya, among the party's biggest OBC faces in UP, and Dinesh Sharma had served as the Deputy Chief Ministers. It is still not clear if they will continue.

Sources said that Adityanath's Cabinet will have proportional representation of all communities and regions.

The party has also rubbished speculation that a disagreement over cabinet names has held up the swearing-in. Sources said that Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are completely in sync on cabinet names.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath met BJP president JP Nadda to discuss the formation of government in the state.

The BJP, which stormed back to power in the crucial state, is scheduled to elect its legislative party leader on Thursday. Party's central observer and Union Minister Amit Shah has reached Lucknow. The legislative party meeting will take place in the evening to elect Adityanath as the leader, thus paving the way for his second term as the CM.

The BJP won 255 seats in the Assembly elections held recently. The BJP-led NDA secured 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.

Meanwhile, seating arrangements for 75,000 people are being made at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony. Adityanath and his cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the ceremony that will take place at 4 pm on Friday.

Senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda and other central ministers will attend the event. Besides, Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, RSS leaders and BJP office-bearers are expected to attend the function. Top leaders of opposition parties will also be invited.

