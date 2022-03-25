In congratulatory tweet for Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav reminds UP CM of...

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: Yogi Adityanath took oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a record second term on Friday at a mega event held at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The oath taking ceremony of Yogi and his big 50-member team was attended by thousands of people, including PM Modi, top Union ministers and several VVIPs.

Yogi Adityanath had also reportedly invited former UP CMs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for his swearing-in ceremony, however, none of them attended.

Moments after Yogi Adityanath took oath, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a congratulatory message for the new CM but laced it with some sarcasm.

The Samajwadi Party chief took a dig at the new BJP government saying its ministers took oath at a stadium built when his government was in power.

"Congratulations to the new government that they are taking oath in the stadium built by the Samajwadi Party. The oath should not be merely to form the government, but also to serve the people in a true sense," Akhilesh said in his tweet in Hindi.

Adityanath was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, after which he staked claim to form the government.

