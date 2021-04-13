Yogi Adityanath in self isolation after top UP officials test Covid positive

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in self-isolation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that he has isolated himself after some officials of his office tested Covid positive.

"Some officials of my office have tested positive. As a precautionary measure, I have isolated myself and carrying on my work virtually," CM Adityanath tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary SP Goyal, OSD Abhishek Kaushik, Special Secretary Amit Singh and few other officials have tested Covid positive.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases while 85 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,309, a senior official said.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,23,582 and the active caseload is 95,980.

"In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged in this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state reported a total of 9,309 deaths till now since the start of the pandemic," Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Prasad said that 12 new RT-PCR laboratories are being opened in the state to augment testing capacity.

