Yogi Adityanath's Ayodhya visit cancelled

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was slated to visited Ayodhya today, ahead of the Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony on August 5, will not be going to the holy city. As per latest reports, Yogi's trip to Ayodhya stands canceled. The reason for the cancellation is yet unknown.

The grand Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for August 5 which will be attended by high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra modi, along with several top ministers of the government, as well as a number of names associated with the original Ramjanmabhoomi movement including political legend and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contemporary Lal Krishna Advani.

In the last few days though, Ayodhya has been rocked with coronavirus scare with several priests and security personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile UP Cabinet Minister kamal Rani, who had tested COVID-19 positive has succumbed to the illness.

