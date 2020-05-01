Rs 1,000 to be transferred to accounts of 30 lakh workers on Labour Day: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated workers and labourers of the state on the occasion of International Labour Day on Friday, saying that workers have a significant contribution to the development. On May 1 every year, The International Labour Day is observed to honour the labours and their efforts. “In view of their role in development, it is our duty to give them respect and every kind of protection. We are doing the same,” UP CM said.

The chief minister said that during the lockdown, a relief package of Rs 17,000 crore has been provided under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme', benefiting the workers, labourers, farmers, youth and those working in the industries. Yogi Adityanath announced to give Rs 1,000 each to 30 lakh workers through direct benefit transfer on the occasion of Labour Day. Earlier on March 24, the state government had transferred Rs 1,000 each in the bank accounts of 5,97,000 workers in the state.

Talking about the steps taken by the state government in providing ration to workers, UP CM said that around 18 crore in the state people were provided food during two phases of lockdown. Workers, belong to Uttar Pradesh and residing in any part of the country, can avail for ration from his quota shop by showing his ration card number.

The chief minister said that the district administration has been instructed to make ration cards of every eligible person as well as provide them ration as per standard immediately. "

We are providing food packets under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to those who do not have their ration cards yet. It is our commitment to provide timely food to all without discrimination. We are also continuously taking steps for the economic security of the workers of our state," he said.

While briefing the media, Yogi Adityanath also said that the state government has started working towards generating employment for 17 lakh people at the local level.

UP CM also listed out the steps taken by the state government for the welfare of labourers till April 30. Here are some highlights from his address:

An amount of Rs 1,000 (Rs 160.82 crore) was sent to the accounts of the workers associated with the construction work.

An amount of Rs 1,000 (total Rs 76.69 crore) was sent to the accounts of 7.67 lakh workers of urban areas.

Payment of Rs 55.5 crore in the account of 5.55 lakh deprived people.

Rs. 611 crore transferred to the accounts of 27.15 lakh MNREGA workers.

Around 45,000 industrial units made a payment of salaries amounting to Rs 603 crore to its workers.

The free ration was provided to Antyodaya cardholders, MNREGA workers, construction workers registered with the labour department, and daily labourers of the Urban development department. This process has been started again today.

Migrant workers from other states are continuously returning safely. So far, four lakh workers have returned home from Delhi and 12 thousand from Haryana. The process of bringing back the workers from Madhya Pradesh is in progress. After this, the government will bring back the workers of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat.

The health check-up of every worker has been done before coming or at the time of returning home. Along with this, the ration kit and Rs 1,000 are also being given to them.

