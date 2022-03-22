Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ahead of UP govt formation, Yogi Adityanath resigns from state Legislative Council

His move came days after he was elected as an MLA from Gorakhpur.

He led his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh and will take oath as CM on March 25.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Council days after he was elected as an MLA from Gorakhpur.

Adityanath was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 after he took oath as the Chief Minister following the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. He also represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat several times until 2017.

He led his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh and will take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second term on March 25, according to sources.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

(With ANI Inputs)

