Committed to building new India: Yogi Adityanath captions picture with PM Modi in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister today said the leaders aim for a new India.

"We have embarked on a journey with an aim and have dedicated ourselves to it. We long for sunshine, to go beyond the skies and to build a new India," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi)

The picture by Yogi Adityanath comes amid the prime minister's two-day visit to Lucknow to attend the 56th DGP-IGP conference.

In the run-up to the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022 in five states, Uttar Pradesh being the most important one for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state.

