PM Modi likely to review development works in Ayodhya during meeting with Yogi Adityanath today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and is likely to update him on the status of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Along with the Chief Minister, the Divisional Commissioner and the District Magistrate will also meet the Prime Minister.

Nripendra Mishra, who is the chairman of the Ram Mandir Bhavan Nirman Samiti, will also attend the Delhi meeting.

Today's meeting will be important as the date for Prana Pratishtha could be finalised.

The Prime Minister will review the development of Ayodhya as the central and state governments are making constant efforts to bring the city to a world-class tourism level.

