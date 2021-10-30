Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his death anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes on the death anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Maharishi Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

Adityanath said his contribution to building a progressive and egalitarian society is unforgettable.

"Heartfelt tributes on the death anniversary of Maharishi Swami Dayanand Saraswati ji, an incomparable representative of the holy tradition of great Sanatan culture, founder of Arya Samaj, wonderful social and spiritual thinker, committed social reformer. Your contribution in building a progressive and egalitarian society is unforgettable," informed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in a tweet in Hindi.

Maharishi Swami Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary is marked on February 6.

Latest India News