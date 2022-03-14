On second day of Delhi visit, Yogi Adityanath meets President Kovind

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

On his second day of Delhi visit, Uttar Pradesh Acting CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is Adityanath's first visit to the national capital after BJP made a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath earlier also met senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari. "Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office tweeted and posted pictures of the meeting.

Adityanath had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief J P Nadda and other senior leaders on Sunday.

Adityanath's meeting with Modi had lasted for more than 100 minutes and he is believed to have discussed the broad contours of government formation and the structure of the new state cabinet.

The priest-turned-politician is also likely to meet BJP's poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and co-incharge and Union minister Anurag Thakur.

(With PTI Inputs)

