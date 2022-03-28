What happened when Yogi Adityanath met Akhilesh Yadav in UP assembly | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Akhilesh Yadav in the Legislative Assembly ahead of the oath-taking of newly-elected legislators.

In a nice gesture, CM Yogi Adityanath greeted Akhilesh Yadav with a hand shake and gave a pat on his back as he walked into the legislative assembly. Both the leaders welcomed each other with a smile.

The two leaders met in the UP legislative assembly ahead of the swearing-in of the newly-elected members of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Along with pro tem Speaker Ramapati Shastri, Governor Anandiben Patel has nominated Suresh Kumar Khanna, Jai Pratap Singh, Ram Pal Verma and Mata Prasad Pandey to administer oath to the MLAs.

Shastri took oath as pro tem speaker on Saturday. The election of the speaker is scheduled for Tuesday.

On March 25, Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second term at a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Yogi's 52-member team comprises 18 cabinet ministers, including the two deputy chief minister's, 14 ministers of state with independent charge and 20 ministers of state.

Meanwhile traffic diversions have been put in place for Monday and Tuesday in view of the new legislators coming to the Vidhan Sabha.

