Yogi Adityanath visits Varanasi day before video survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Varanasi today to review the progress of development projects in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency ahead of the latter's proposed visit later this month or in June.

CM Adityanath visited the Jangambadi Mutt to attend an event. Later, he will meet with the public representative at the circuit house. In the evening, Adityanath will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple. He is likely to offer prayers at the temple.

He will review the progress in the work of the under-construction complex of Varanasi Development Authority and a four-lane road at Phulwaria.

Adityanath's visit comes a day before the commencement of a video survey by a court-appointed team at the Gyanvapi Masjid near the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Chief Minister will leave for Kushinagar on Saturday morning.

