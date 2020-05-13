Image Source : FILE Yogi govt bans all transfers amid coronavirus crisis

The Yogi Adityanath government has imposed a ban on the transfer of all officers and employees in Uttar Pradesh in view of the corona pandemic. A circular issued by Chief Secretary R. K. Tiwari, late on Tuesday night, said all transfers would remain banned till further orders. The circular said that only transfers due to unavoidable circumstances can be done with Chief Minister's prior approval.

In his circular communicated to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries, the chief secretary said that the transfer policy made in March 2018 was valid till 2021-22.

"But considering the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a ban on all types of transfers of officers and employees during 2020-21," the circular stated.

According to the circular, posts falling vacant due to death, medical emergency, promotion, resignation, suspension, etc., can be filled through transfers.

ALSO READ | CM Yogi Adityanath calls for creation of 50 lakh MGNREGA jobs daily​

ALSO READ | UP: Yogi govt to set up new agency for investment, employment

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage