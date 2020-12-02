Image Source : PTI 'Why so worried? Not taking away anything': Yogi responds to Maha govt over UP's 'world-class' Film City plan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he was not desirous of taking away the film business out of the financial capital as he vowed to build a "world-class" Film City in the northern state.

"We have not come here to take anything away. We are building a new Film City. Why one is getting worried about it? We are giving something new to people in the form of world-class infrastructure," Yogi told reporters in Mumbai. He said while Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, the Film City in Uttar Pradesh is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements.

Ahead of his Mumbai visit, ruling Congress in Maharashtra had alleged a conspiracy to snatch away the film city to UP, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had vowed not to allow anybody to "forcibly" take away businesses.

"We are not snatching or hindering anyone's investments. No one can taking anything along. It is not like a purse which gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities - and especially social security - in which one can work without discrimination will get investments," he said.

READ MORE: Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on UP CM's visit to city

Responding to Sena MP Sanjay Rauts assertion that replicating the film city in other city is a tall task, Adityanath said, "weve not come here to take away anything."

"We are creating something new. Why are you getting concerned? We are giving a new world class infrastructure to all. Hence, everybody will have to grow up, widen his thinking and better facilities will have to be given. One who is able to do that will get the people, he added.

Earlier in the day, Raut said it is not easy to shift Mumbai's Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it.

"What is the status of Noida Film City now? Can you create Mumbai's Film City in Lucknow and Patna?" Raut had said while speaking to reporters.

"Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai's film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past," Raut said.

Ahead of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart's visit to the financial capital, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned he will not let anybody "forcibly" take businesses away from the state, adding Maharashtra is not "jealous" about someone's progress if it happens on the back of fair competition.

READ MORE: Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai

Latest India News