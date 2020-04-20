Wanted to be with my father in his final moments: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath/File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who lost his father today, said he wanted to meet him in his final moments. Yogi, infact, could not even attend his funeral. Despite longing to meet his ailing father, the chief minister decided to not venture out, in view of the massive coronavirus crisis in the country. Adityanath also asked his family to not crowd and keep a gathering with minimum people at the funeral.

Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht, was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on March 15 and was in a critical condition. PTI sources said that Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of AIIMS.

"Wanted to meet my father in his final moments. However, I decided to not attend the funeral to bolster the fight and spirit of the people of the country who are battling the coronavirus crisis," Adityanath said in his tweet.

In another tweet, Yogi remembered his father as the one who imbibed in him the values of hardwork, honesty and selflessness.

अंतिम क्षणों में पिताजी के दर्शन की हार्दिक इच्छा थी, परंतु वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ देश की लड़ाई को उत्तर प्रदेश की 23 करोड़ जनता के हित में आगे बढ़ाने के कर्तव्यबोध के कारण मैं दर्शन न कर सका। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

