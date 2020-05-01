Image Source : PTI (FILE) Labourers stranded outside state can use their ration cards to avail benefits: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that any worker or labourer from the state who is stranded in any other state amid the strict lockdown in place, can use their ration cards to avail benefits.

"Any worker or labourer of UP who is stranded in another state due to lockdown, can use his/her ration card number and avail its benefits there. Those who do not have a ration card, then under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), food packets are being provided," Yogi said.

Uttar Pradesh has 2,203 coronavirus cases including 39 deaths.

As many as 513 people in the state have recovered after contracting coronavirus.

