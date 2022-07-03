Yogi Adityanath visits Charminar in Hyderabad; offers prayers at Bhagya Laxmi Mandir

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Bhagya Laxmi Mandir in Hyderabad

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Charminar in Hyderabad, where he offered prayers at the Bhagya Laxmi Mandir. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is in Hyderabad for (Bharatiya Janata Party) BJP's national executive meet. Yogi, who spent about 20 minutes at the temple, was accompanied by BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya sabha member K Laxman and MLA Raja Singh.

"Yogiji was supposed to visit the temple when he came here to campaign for BJP during GHMC elections (in 2020). However due paucity of time, he could not visit that time. He told us that whenever he comes to Hyderabad next time he would visit the temple and offer prayers. So, to fulfil that he came today and offer prayers and aarti also," Raja Singh said.

The chief minister's official Twitter handle posted a video of Adityanath performing the 'aarti' at the temple.

The Bhagyalakshmi temple became the cynosure after Union Minister Amit Shah offered prayers here before undertaking Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign in November 2020.

Yogi Adityanath who campaigned for BJP candidates during GHMC elections also urged voters to vote for the party "to transform Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar."

The monument (Charminar) is located in the southern part of the city and is popularly called the "old city area" which was once considered communally sensitive given its large population of a particular community. This part of the city is a stronghold of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party.

Meanwhile, the entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners for the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.

Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.

In the public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha', the prime minister is likely to set the tone for the BJP's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana.

More than 35,000 people are expected to turn up at the prime minister's public rally.

(With inputs from agencies)

