Yogi Adityanath becomes longest-serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, overtakes Govind Ballabh Pant Yogi Adityanath has become Uttar Pradesh's longest-serving Chief Minister. He first took oath on March 19, 2017, and since then has surpassed all previous records in terms of continuous tenure.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has created history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state's history. He has surpassed the record held by Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. As of now, Yogi Adityanath has completed 8 years and 132 days in office, exceeding Pant's total tenure of 8 years and 127 days, which included his time before Independence.

He took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017. Under his leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority once again in the 2022 Assembly elections, paving the way for him to assume office for a second consecutive term. He had made history by becoming the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to return to power after completing a full five-year term and continuing without a break.

He was only the fifth CM in the state's history to be re-elected for a second consecutive term. The four Chief Ministers before him who achieved this were Sampurnananda in 1957, Chandrabhanu Gupta in 1962, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna in 1974, and Narayan Dutt Tiwari in 1985.

22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, the 22nd Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is a senior and prominent leader of the BJP. Prior to entering politics, he served as the Mahant (head priest) of the Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur.

He began his political journey in 1998, winning the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat at the age of just 26, making him one of the youngest Members of Parliament in India at the time. He went on to represent Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath emerged as one of the most influential campaigners for the BJP. His leadership and mass appeal contributed significantly to the party securing a landslide majority, and he was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 19, 2017.

The next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled for 2027, as the current legislative term, elected in March 2022, will end on May 22, 2027.

Also Read: UP govt hikes minimum wages of rural labourers in agricultural sector; check revised rates

Also Read: