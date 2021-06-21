Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yoga an invaluable gift, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has described yoga as an invaluable gift and asked people to make it a part of their lives. Speaking to India TV on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, he said that Yoga keeps both the body and mind healthy. Rupani said that "we all should take a pledge to make yoga a part of our lives".

Rupani said that it was due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations has given international recognition to this ancient discipline of India and since then it is being celebrated all over the world.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

The idea of an International Day of Yoga was first proposed by PM Modi in his speech at the UNGA in 2014. He had suggested June 21 to be obaserved as International Day of Yoga as it is the longest day of the year.

