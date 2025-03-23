Self-styled 'Yeshu Yeshu' pastor Bajinder Singh seen hitting woman, man in shocking CCTV footage The video which has now gone viral on social media platforms is a CCTV footage of last month in which he is seen throwing things and slapping people in his office.

Weeks after the police police registered a sexual harassment case against Punjab’s self-proclaimed religious leader and pastor Bajinder Singh, a shocking video of him has emerged in which he is seen assaulting a man and a woman in his office.

The video which has now gone viral on social media platforms is a CCTV footage of last month in which he is seen throwing things and slapping people in his office. When a woman who was sitting there intervenes, he goes on to slap her as well.

Singh seen hitting the woman

In the footage, Bajinder Singh is seen throwing a piece of paper at a woman sitting with a child in his office. A few seconds later, the woman comes to confront him, after which he is seen pushing her and also slapping her. Tensions escalate as the two fight. Other people in the office stand up to intervene and separate the two. Despite this, a heated argument continues between Bajinder Singh and the woman.

Throws phone at people sitting in his office

Before this, Bajinder Singh is seen throwing a phone at a person sitting in his office in anger. Later, he gets into a heated argument with a woman. However, no statement has been made by the self-proclaimed priest or the police in this regard.

Non-bailable warrant has been issued against Singh

Just a week ago, Bajinder Singh appeared before a Mohali court along with six other accused in the 2018 sexual assault case. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against the self-styled pastor on March 3.

Singh accused of rape

On July 20, 2018, Bajinder Singh, who runs a church in Majri, was arrested at the Delhi airport on charges of 'raping' a woman from Zirakpur. The police caught him when he was about to board a flight to London.

The victim had alleged that Singh came in contact with her in 2017 and lured her into his trap. She became part of his team of volunteers who looked after the security of his events, police said.

The victim alleged that Singh raped her at his home in Mohali and recorded the act. He later threatened to post the video online if she complained or did not meet his demands. In April 2018, she finally filed a complaint against the pastor, after which Singh disappeared.

Bajinder Singh is out on bail

An FIR was also filed against Bajinder Singh in a separate sexual assault case in Jalandhar on March 2. The self-styled godman is currently out on bail in the Zirakpur case. He has not been detained in the Jalandhar case, a senior Mohali police official said, adding that the Jalandhar police authorities have not informed them about it.