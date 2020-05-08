Yes Bank case: Wadhawan brothers sent to CBI custody till May 10

Image Source : TWITTER Wadhawan brothers sent to CBI custody till May 10

A special CBI court on Friday sent businessmen Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody till May 10 in connection with a corruption case against former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor.

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, promoter of RKW Developers, are accused in Yes Bank's multi-crore-rupee scam. The Wadhawan brothers were arrested on April 26 from Mahabaleshwar, a hill station near Mumbai, nearly 50 days after they were booked.

The probe was ordered after Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dhiraj Wadhawan along with 21 others had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on April 9 at the height of the lockdown period.

The CBI custody of both was extended till May 8 and now the special court has further extended their custody.

After their arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Spokesperson RK Gaur had said, "Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were absconding since the beginning of the investigation and had evaded joining it."

