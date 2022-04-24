'Consider someone who worked for development': Yediyurappa reacts to airport being named after him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with former State Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Senior BJP leader Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he is not happy with Karnataka CM Bommai's decision to name the under-construction Shivamogga airport over the ex-CM.

CM Basavaraja Bommai had earlier on Wednesday announced that the under-construction Shivamogga airport will be named after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The state Cabinet has already decided in this regard.

Yediyurappa wrote to Bommai on Sunday and asked him to reconsider his decision of naming the under-construction Shivamogga airport after him. He suggested considering someone who has worked for the development of the nation, and state and has a historic name.

In his announcement earlier, Bommai said that the former Chief Minister has brought many infrastructure projects to the city. "He had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07 and the real work was started in 2020. Yedyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga including the airport. It would become one of Karnataka's proud airports," he said.

