Yashant Varma suffers stepback as Supreme Court rejects plea against Parliamentary panel

In a significant blow to Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, the Supreme Court has dismissed his petition challenging the parliamentary panel investigating corruption allegations against him and contesting the Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision to admit a motion seeking his removal.

The bench, led by Justice Dipankar Datta, rejected the petition.

On December 16, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear Justice Varma’s petition, which challenged the Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision to "unilaterally" constitute a committee under the Judges (Inquiry) Act to probe him. Represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Justice Varma argued that the formation of the committee under Section 3(2) of the 1968 Act violated his right to be treated and protected equally by the law.

He contended that although notices of the motion for his removal were issued in both Houses of Parliament on the same day, the Speaker had constituted the committee unilaterally.

The court had reserved its verdict before delivering the dismissal.

Justice Varma was transferred from the Delhi High Court back to the Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were discovered at his official residence in New Delhi on March 14.

On December 16, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear Justice Varma’s petition challenging the constitution of the inquiry committee, issuing notices to the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and the secretaries general of both Houses of Parliament.

Earlier, then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had initiated an in-house inquiry and set up a three-member committee comprising Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice G. S. Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman. The committee submitted its report on May 4, finding Justice Varma guilty of misconduct.

After Justice Varma declined to resign, the CJI forwarded the report along with the judge’s response to the President and the Prime Minister, paving the way for impeachment proceedings.

Subsequently, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla admitted a multi-party motion for Justice Varma’s removal on August 12 and constituted a three-member inquiry committee, consisting of Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior advocate B V Acharya.

Justice Varma has sought to quash the Speaker’s actions, the admission of the motion, and all consequential notices issued by the inquiry committee, arguing that the entire process is unconstitutional and violates the Judges (Inquiry) Act.