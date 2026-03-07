Yanam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Puducherry:

The Yanam Assembly constituency is one of the 30 constituencies in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. It is the constituency number 30 of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katch, Puducherry Development Party, Puratchi Bharatham, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Aam Admi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the state.

The Yanam Assembly constituency comes under the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok won the seat by defeating All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) candidate N Rangasamy with a margin of 655 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ve Vaithilingam won from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,516 votes by defeating BJP candidate A Namassivayam.

Yanam Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 37,820 voters in the Yanam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 18,295 were male and 19,525 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 540 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Yanam in 2021 was nine (Seven men and two women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Yanam constituency was 36,557. Out of this, 17,544 voters were male, 19,013 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 23 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Yanam in 2016 was 02, both men.

Yanam Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Puducherry.

Yanam Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Yanam will be declared along with the other 29 Assembly constituencies of Puducherry.

Yanam Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Puducherry are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Yanam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok won the Yanam seat with a margin of 655 votes (1.88%). He received 17,132 votes with a vote share of 49.07%. He defeated Independent candidate N Rangasamy, who got 16.477votes (47.20%). Independent candidate Davulury Veera Vratha Pathi stood third with 320 votes (0.92%).

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Malladi Krishna Rao won the Yanam seat with a margin of 8,754 votes (25.82%). He received 20,801 votes with a vote share of 61.36%. All India N.r. Congress (AINRC) candidate Tirikoty Bairava Swamy got 12,047 votes (35.54%) and was the runner-up. ADMK candidate Manchala Satya Sai Kumar stood third with 343 votes (1.01%).

Yanam Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (IND)

2016: Malladi Krishna Rao (INC)

2011: Malladi Krishna Rao (INC)

2006: Malladi Krishna Rao (INC)

2001: Malladi Krishna Rao (INC)

1996: Malladi Krishna Rao (INC)

1991: Velaga Rajeswara Rao (INC)

1990: Raksha Harikrishna (DMK)

1985: Kamichetty Sri Parassorama Varaprassada Rao Naidu (INC)

1980: Kamichetty Sri Parassourama Varaprassada Rao Naidu (IND)

1977: Kamichetty Sri Parassourama Varaprassada Rao Naidu (JNP)

1974: Kamichetty Sri Parassourama Varaprassada Rao Naidu (IND)

Yanam Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Yanam Assembly constituency was 34,792 or 92.36 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 33,899 or 92.73 per cent.